JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their market perform rating on shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $81.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.63. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $47.26 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,322 shares of company stock valued at $390,627 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,738,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,733,000 after buying an additional 79,649 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,899,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,624,000 after acquiring an additional 45,950 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,342,000 after acquiring an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,298,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,908,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 374,813 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

