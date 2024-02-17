JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Safehold from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Safehold from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Safehold from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Safehold in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. Safehold has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 37.44 and a quick ratio of 38.91.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.00) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Safehold’s payout ratio is -86.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Safehold by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Safehold by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 404,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 27,837 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Safehold by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

