JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Position Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 41.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,618,295 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $295,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $56.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,703,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,196. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.67. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $56.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

