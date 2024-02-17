Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Short Interest Up 9.0% in January

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 813,700 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 746,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 255.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 14,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at $1,505,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at $1,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAI traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $339.08. 151,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,524. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $183.19 and a fifty-two week high of $354.02.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

