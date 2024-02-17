Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $300.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kadant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

KAI stock opened at $339.11 on Wednesday. Kadant has a 1-year low of $183.19 and a 1-year high of $354.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 70.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

