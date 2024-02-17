Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Short Interest Update

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,492.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kemper news, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.40 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,492.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,400 shares of company stock worth $691,758. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Kemper by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Kemper by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 27,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Kemper Trading Up 2.0 %

KMPR stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $59.96. 539,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,371. Kemper has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -29.18%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

