Kenny Wilson Purchases 172 Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Kenny Wilson acquired 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £149.64 ($188.99).
Kenny Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 11th, Kenny Wilson bought 164 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £149.24 ($188.48).
Dr. Martens Stock Performance
Shares of DOCS stock opened at GBX 95.05 ($1.20) on Friday. Dr. Martens plc has a one year low of GBX 72.25 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 174.70 ($2.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.48, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of £914.01 million, a PE ratio of 950.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.39.
Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend
Dr. Martens Company Profile
Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dr. Martens
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.