Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,972 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 54.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 147,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 52,329 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 97,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 26,012 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 45.1% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $424.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

