Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 565,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,301 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $10,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 136,977.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,112,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109,334 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,612,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,844 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $21,594,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,636,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,221,000.

Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $19.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

