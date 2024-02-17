Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 10,341 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,064,000 after acquiring an additional 694,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,364,000 after acquiring an additional 366,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,915,000 after acquiring an additional 828,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $39.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average of $37.32.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

