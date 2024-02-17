Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $10.14 Million Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,577 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.39% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 110.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,706 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $363,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $843,000.

Shares of SGOL opened at $19.23 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

