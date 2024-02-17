Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $11.70 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,236 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $400,000. Strid Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $285,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $20.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.0521 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

