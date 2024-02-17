Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $10,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after buying an additional 8,392,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,583,000 after purchasing an additional 728,977 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15,170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 518,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,889,000 after purchasing an additional 515,490 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,083,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,601,000 after purchasing an additional 225,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $112.17 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $113.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.56.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.