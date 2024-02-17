Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. 12,788,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,538,344. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 790.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KGC. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

