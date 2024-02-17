Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Short Interest Down 10.6% in January

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Kirby Stock Performance

KEX traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,725. Kirby has a 52-week low of $64.92 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirby will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kirby

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 18,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $1,537,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,399 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,130.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 7,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $593,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,399 shares in the company, valued at $7,150,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 18,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $1,537,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,130.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,972 shares of company stock worth $4,320,147. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirby

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $191,118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,054,000 after purchasing an additional 300,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.