Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

KNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised their target price on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Knife River in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.20.

Shares of KNF opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. Knife River has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $72.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Knife River had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Knife River will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

