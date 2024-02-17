Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $646.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Knife River Price Performance

Knife River stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.59. 567,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Knife River has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $72.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average is $56.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNF shares. Bank of America started coverage on Knife River in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their target price on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Knife River in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knife River has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Institutional Trading of Knife River

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Knife River by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the 4th quarter valued at about $836,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Knife River by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

