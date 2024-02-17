Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. Kopin has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $306.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 2.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kopin by 425.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 72,168 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kopin by 36.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 20,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kopin by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,945,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 161,479 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

