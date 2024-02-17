Korea Investment CORP Acquires 77,994 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,034 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,994 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $40,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $342,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,031 shares of company stock worth $3,718,903. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.30. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

