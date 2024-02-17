Korea Investment CORP Has $30.83 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 229,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $30,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Waste Connections by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 214,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,463,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,980,000 after purchasing an additional 95,279 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in Waste Connections by 86.2% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 184,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 85,494 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 8.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,290,000 after acquiring an additional 26,539 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Waste Connections by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,002,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,603,000 after acquiring an additional 59,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

WCN opened at $167.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.12 and a 12-month high of $168.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.84.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.31.

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

