Korea Investment CORP Has $32.29 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 251,170 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Suncor Energy worth $32,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,355,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 260,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 181,194 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 783.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 151,469 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 230.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 26,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 693,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,330,000 after buying an additional 300,677 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SU opened at $33.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

