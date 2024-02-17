Korea Investment CORP Has $41.82 Million Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 493,404 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $41,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,757,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,086,000 after purchasing an additional 69,009 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,544,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,546 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,326,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,706 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $561,431,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $94.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $100.54.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.07. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $1.1137 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.