Korea Investment CORP Increases Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.13% of Cummins worth $41,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.25.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $266.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.03 and a 200-day moving average of $233.58. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $269.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.73%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,081,336 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

