Korea Investment CORP Increases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 743,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,147 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $33,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 681,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,519,000 after purchasing an additional 37,133 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,084,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,593,000 after purchasing an additional 175,947 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Kroger stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

