Korea Investment CORP Purchases 337,224 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 206.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 500,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,224 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $45,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Xylem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $123.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.48.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Wolfe Research started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.38.

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

