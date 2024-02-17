Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Laboratory Co. of America updated its FY24 guidance to $14.30-$15.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $216.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.17. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.67%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 64.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

