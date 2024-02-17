Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,058,000 after acquiring an additional 536,689 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 850,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 47,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 336,645 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 574,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,234,000 after acquiring an additional 101,086 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 479,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,910,000 after acquiring an additional 205,143 shares during the period.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

COPX stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.04. 362,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $42.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

