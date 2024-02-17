Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,799 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after purchasing an additional 868,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,865,614,000 after purchasing an additional 863,026 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,347,119,000 after buying an additional 185,383 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,986,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,991,447. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.51. The company has a market capitalization of $124.40 billion, a PE ratio of -55.40, a PEG ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BA

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.