Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,819 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,152,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,738,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $515.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $180.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

