Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $668,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,248,960,000 after buying an additional 5,270,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,323 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $277.52. 1,650,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.74. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

