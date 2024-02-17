Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

BATS GOVT traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $22.55. 5,169,111 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

