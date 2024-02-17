Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,470 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,160,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,764,000 after acquiring an additional 53,622 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $664,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $376,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 140,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 26,912 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 83.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 567,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after buying an additional 259,029 shares during the period.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SDVY traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.54. 1,256,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,921. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.92. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.