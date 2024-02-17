Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 214 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Airbnb by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,835,000 after acquiring an additional 175,007 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,276,000 after buying an additional 273,045 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $2,189,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $2,035,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.51. 6,520,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,021,076. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $158.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,646 shares in the company, valued at $22,746,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,489,286 shares of company stock worth $206,493,589. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

