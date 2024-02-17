Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,629 Shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSD. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTSD traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,958. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a twelve month low of $88.44 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.00 and a 200 day moving average of $89.52.

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

