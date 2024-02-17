Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 113.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock remained flat at $17.76 on Friday. 187,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,140. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $17.96.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

