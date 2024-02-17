Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lantronix from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantronix has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.20.

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $160.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 2.25. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

In other news, Director Philip G. Brace bought 15,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $56,736.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,406,471 shares in the company, valued at $32,601,020.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 15,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 41,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,622,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 165,711 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

