Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Citigroup

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $13.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.17 million, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Larimar Therapeutics news, Director James E. Flynn bought 4,290,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,499,992.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,151,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,763,288.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRMR. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 3,414,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 668,203 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $15,536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,455,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 27,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 345.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,152 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,176,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

