Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807,562 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.10% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $1,245,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,930 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $122,597,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,617,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 707.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,203,000 after acquiring an additional 901,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,788.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 820 shares in the company, valued at $54,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at $240,788.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,073 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,042,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.57. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSCC has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

