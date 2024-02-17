Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $73.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.57. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 5,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $323,109.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,921,573.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,279 shares of company stock worth $2,230,073 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

