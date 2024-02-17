Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lowered its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 38.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 274,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,279 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 188.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 149,288 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 41.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 73.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,487,000 after acquiring an additional 512,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 716,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,411. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.72. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $14.81.

Insider Activity at Laureate Education

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 720,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $9,410,265.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,405,616 shares in the company, valued at $240,377,344.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 787,783 shares of company stock worth $10,304,601. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Laureate Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

