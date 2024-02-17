LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Short Interest Up 5.1% in January

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 237,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 69.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 22.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LCII shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

LCI Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of LCI Industries stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.07. 181,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $100.25 and a twelve month high of $137.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.38.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $837.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

Further Reading

