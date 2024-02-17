Lear (NYSE:LEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.22.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of Lear stock opened at $136.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.61 and its 200-day moving average is $136.69. Lear has a one year low of $117.79 and a one year high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lear will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,483.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 154.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 65.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 90.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

