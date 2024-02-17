Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Truist Financial

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.18. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEG. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

