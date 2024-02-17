Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Short Interest Up 10.9% in January

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.37. 1,682,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $95.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after buying an additional 48,029 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,626,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,758,000 after buying an additional 1,536,718 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.0% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,435,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,699,000 after purchasing an additional 363,554 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,657,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,746,000 after purchasing an additional 981,446 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 43.7% during the second quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,286,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,270,000 after purchasing an additional 999,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

