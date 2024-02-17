Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,986,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at $23,044,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 13.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 26.7% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Linde by 47.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after buying an additional 27,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $431.63. 1,460,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,676. The company has a market cap of $209.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.92. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $319.23 and a 12-month high of $434.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $410.38 and a 200 day moving average of $394.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.60.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

