Lithia Motors’ (LAD) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $375.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lithia Motors from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $340.40.

LAD opened at $291.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.05 EPS. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Saturday, March 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 35.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

