Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.20.
LYG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.
Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 497,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 44,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 43,970 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 20,390 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
