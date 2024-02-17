Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

LYG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.30. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 497,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 44,960 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 43,970 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 20,390 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

