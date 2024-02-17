Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Increased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 707,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $289,419,000 after buying an additional 156,842 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,711,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $12,942,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.0% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 128,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $424.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,183. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $443.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.97. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.