Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 645,945 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 566,618.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,945 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.39% of DoubleVerify worth $18,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,567 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,130,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,718 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,415 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,341,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,846.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,414.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,729 shares of company stock worth $1,163,542. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DV. Barclays lifted their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.32.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DoubleVerify stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 131.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average of $33.23. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $42.98.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

