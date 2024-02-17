Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 7,577 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 623,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $14,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

PRVA stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $30.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,848,194.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,474,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,223,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $229,171.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares in the company, valued at $125,848,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRVA. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRVA

Privia Health Group Profile

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.